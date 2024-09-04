Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Game Royal” Coming Soon: Retailer Images Revealed

A simply iconic colorway.

Get ready for a classic revival with the Air Jordan 1 Low OG in the upcoming "Game Royal" colorway, as retailer photos from JD Sports UK have just dropped, building even more excitement. This iconic sneaker continues to impress with its timeless design, now refreshed with a bold twist. The "Game Royal" edition brings a dynamic energy to the low-top silhouette, making it a standout addition to any collection. With crisp white leather uppers and vivid Game Royal accents, the sneaker offers a striking look that highlights its legendary design.

Set to release soon, this colorway has already generated buzz among sneaker enthusiasts eager to see its impact on the Air Jordan legacy. Crafted with great attention to detail, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Game Royal" combines versatility and style, making it suitable for any occasion. Whether you're a longtime Jordan fan or new to the brand, this release is sure to be a must-have, blending classic design with fresh, vibrant appeal. Stay tuned for the launch and get ready to step into a new era of Air Jordan fashion with the striking "Game Royal" colorway, poised to make a big impression in sneaker culture.

"Game Royal" Air Jordan 1 Low OG

Image via JD Sports UK

These sneakers feature a vibrant blue rubber sole with a clean sail midsole. The base is made of white leather, contrasted by navy leather overlays. A black Nike Swoosh decorates the sides, along with black laces and a white tongue. Blue Nike branding on the tongue matches the leather accents. The heels have the iconic Air Jordan Wings logo in black stitching, giving them a classic look.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Game Royal” is going to drop on November 30th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via JD Sports UK