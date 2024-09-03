Air Jordan 12 “Phantom” Slated For This Winter: New Photos

The Air Jordan 12 is set to make a splash with its upcoming "Phantom" colorway, and the first in-hand look has just been revealed. This new edition features a clean phantom white aesthetic, beautifully accented by metallic gold details. The combination of the pure white upper with luxurious gold accents exudes elegance and sophistication, making it perfect for both on and off the court. Crafted with premium materials and meticulous attention to detail, the Air Jordan 12 "Phantom" offers not only style but also durability. This iconic silhouette, renowned for its top-tier performance features, continues to captivate sneaker enthusiasts worldwide.
Its sleek design and innovative technology make it a must-have for both athletes and those with a keen eye for fashion. As excitement builds for the release of the "Phantom" colorway, sneakerheads are eagerly anticipating the chance to add this refined pair to their collection. With its timeless design and luxurious touches, the Air Jordan 12 "Phantom" is poised to become a highly sought-after addition to any sneaker rotation. Whether you're hitting the streets or the courts, this colorway delivers a sophisticated and stylish look.
"Phantom" Air Jordan 12
The sneakers come with a phantom rubber sole and a matching midsole. The uppers are made from phantom leather, with textured leather panels for added detail. Phantom laces and metallic gold lace locks complete the look. Additionally, a metallic gold accent is placed on the sides. The Jumpman logo is featured on the tongue, and the heels display the traditional AJ12 branding. Overall, this pair offers a clean and simple colorway that blends phantom and gold perfectly.
Hypebeast reports that the Air Jordan 12 “Phantom” is going to drop this holiday season. Also, the retail price is expected to be $200 when they release. Further, let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.
