Air Jordan 12 “Phantom” Slated For This Winter: New Photos

This pair also has a release date now.

Hypebeast reports that the Air Jordan 12 “Phantom” is going to drop this holiday season. Also, the retail price is expected to be $200 when they release. Further, let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

The sneakers come with a phantom rubber sole and a matching midsole. The uppers are made from phantom leather, with textured leather panels for added detail. Phantom laces and metallic gold lace locks complete the look. Additionally, a metallic gold accent is placed on the sides. The Jumpman logo is featured on the tongue, and the heels display the traditional AJ12 branding. Overall, this pair offers a clean and simple colorway that blends phantom and gold perfectly.

Its sleek design and innovative technology make it a must-have for both athletes and those with a keen eye for fashion . As excitement builds for the release of the "Phantom" colorway, sneakerheads are eagerly anticipating the chance to add this refined pair to their collection. With its timeless design and luxurious touches, the Air Jordan 12 "Phantom" is poised to become a highly sought-after addition to any sneaker rotation. Whether you're hitting the streets or the courts, this colorway delivers a sophisticated and stylish look.

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.