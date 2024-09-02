Nike KD 17 “Aunt Pearl” Officially Unveiled

Get a high definition look at this pair.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike KD 17 “Aunt Pearl” is going to be released on November 15th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneakers feature a pink gum rubber sole and a lighter pink midsole with a darker streak. The uppers of the shoes are comprised of a light pink material, with texturing throughout and a darker pink Swoosh on the sides. Further, light pink laces and iridescent KD branding on the tongues complete this pair.

Retailer photos have surfaced, showcasing the Nike KD 17, which continues Kevin Durant's legacy with its cutting-edge design and performance-driven features . As the latest signature sneaker in Durant's lineup, the KD 17 combines innovation and style, catering to the needs of modern basketball players. Among the most anticipated releases for the KD 17 is the "Aunt Pearl" colorway, a tribute to Durant's late aunt and breast cancer awareness. This colorway features a soft pink hue, accented by a slightly darker Swoosh, exuding elegance and sophistication.

