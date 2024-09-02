Air Jordan 4 “Fear” Slated For This Winter: New Photos

The Air Jordan 4 is bringing back serious nostalgia with the return of its iconic "Fear" colorway this holiday season. Originally part of the 2013 "Fear Pack," this release is highly anticipated by fans. With a mix of black, white, and cool grey, it exudes sophistication and edge. The dark tones give it a sleek, stylish look that sneakerheads have always loved. Fans are eager to add the "Fear" colorway to their collections.
With its classic design and premium craftsmanship, the Air Jordan 4 "Fear" stands out as a must-have. This version seamlessly blends style and performance, winning over sneaker enthusiasts worldwide. As the holiday season approaches, excitement around this release continues to grow, promising an unforgettable drop for Air Jordan fans. Keep an eye out for the release date, which you'll find later in the article, as this pair is sure to be a massive hit. While these aren't official photos from Nike or Jordan Brand, stay tuned—those should be arriving very soon.
"Fear" Air Jordan 4
The sneakers feature a clean white rubber sole paired with a midsole that combines light grey and black, accented by a red Air bubble. Additionally, the uppers are crafted from premium black and grey suede, showcasing a stylish gradient pattern that transitions from light to dark. Light-toned details, such as the lace locks and sock liner, add a touch of extra flair. Lastly, the tongue sports a sleek black Jumpman logo.
More Photos
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Fear” will be released on November 9th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
[Via]