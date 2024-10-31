Air Jordan 4 “Fear” Return Date Officially Announced

Image via Nike
People are definitely getting excited for this return.

The Air Jordan 4 is stirring up nostalgia with the return of its iconic "Fear" colorway this holiday season. Originally part of the 2013 "Fear Pack," this release has been highly anticipated by fans. It features a blend of black, white, and cool grey, delivering a sharp and sophisticated aesthetic. The darker tones offer a sleek, stylish appeal that sneakerheads have long admired. With official photos now available, excitement for the "Fear" colorway has reached new heights. Notably, the release date has been officially set, and it’s now a week later than we originally anticipated.

With its classic design and premium quality, the Air Jordan 4 "Fear" is essential for collectors. This version perfectly merges style and performance, capturing the attention of sneaker enthusiasts worldwide. As the holiday season approaches, anticipation continues to grow around this drop, positioning it as one of the most talked-about releases of the year. Fans can hardly wait for the "Fear" colorway to hit the shelves, and now that the official images are out, the countdown to its release is on.

"Fear" Air Jordan 4

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a clean white rubber sole, paired with a midsole that combines light grey and black, highlighted by a red Air bubble. Also, the uppers are crafted from premium black and grey suede, showcasing a gradient design that transitions from light to dark. Further, light-colored details, including the lace locks and sock liner, add a touch of extra style. Finally, the tongue is embellished with a sleek black Jumpman logo.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Fear” will be released on November 16th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

