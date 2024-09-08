Air Jordan 4 “Fear” Officially Revealed

The Air Jordan 4 is bringing back serious nostalgia with the return of its iconic "Fear" colorway this holiday season. Originally part of the 2013 "Fear Pack," this release is one fans have been eagerly waiting for. Featuring a mix of black, white, and cool grey, it offers a sharp and sophisticated look. The dark tones provide a sleek, stylish appeal that sneakerheads have always admired. With official photos now released, anticipation for the "Fear" colorway is higher than ever.

With its timeless design and premium build, the Air Jordan 4 "Fear" is a must-have for collectors. This version perfectly combines style and performance, capturing the attention of sneaker enthusiasts worldwide. As the holiday season nears, excitement continues to build around this drop, setting the stage for one of the most talked-about releases of the year. Keep reading for the release date, as this pair is expected to be a major hit. Now that the official images are out, fans can hardly wait for the "Fear" colorway to hit the shelves.

"Fear" Air Jordan 4

Image via Nike

The sneakers come with a crisp white rubber sole, paired with a midsole that mixes light grey and black, highlighted by a red Air bubble. The uppers are made from high-quality black and grey suede, featuring a gradient design that shifts from light to dark. Light-colored accents, including the lace locks and sock liner, add a bit of extra style. Finally, the tongue is adorned with a smooth black Jumpman logo.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Fear” will be released on November 9th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike