Patta x Nike Air Max 1 “20th Anniversary” Gets Official Images

Nike is teaming up with Patta to release a special "20th Anniversary" colorway of the Air Max 1. This collaboration marks Patta’s two decades in the game, and the design brings back the vibes of their iconic "Chlorophyll" pair from 2009. The upcoming release will feature the same chlorophyll green, grey, and white color scheme. The chlorophyll green overlays stand out against the grey base and white accents, creating a fresh and bold look. This color combo pays homage to the original pair, giving fans a nostalgic nod while celebrating Patta’s milestone.
The Air Max 1’s timeless silhouette, combined with this legendary colorway, makes for a standout sneaker. Patta is known for its close relationship with Nike, and this release further strengthens their collaborative legacy. The 20th Anniversary Air Max 1 is both a tribute to Patta’s history and a fresh take on a classic design. With clean lines and vibrant details, it’s sure to be a favorite among sneaker collectors and Air Max enthusiasts. This collaboration brings together heritage, style, and a fresh twist on a beloved colorway. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of this memorable anniversary edition.
"20th Anniversary" Nike Air Max 1 x Patta
The shoes feature a green, black, and white rubber sole and a white midsole. Of course, the midsole features a Nike air bubble below the heels. Also, the uppers are constructed from a white mesh, with grey and chlorophyll green overlays. Further, a green Nike Swoosh is on the sides. Finally, green branding Patta branding is on the tongues and Nike branding is on the heels.
More Photos
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Patta x Nike Air Max 1 “20th Anniversary” will be released on September 13th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
