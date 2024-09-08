Patta x Nike Air Max 1 “20th Anniversary” Gets Official Images

This pair dropped back in 2009.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Patta x Nike Air Max 1 "20th Anniversary" will be released on September 13th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they are released.

The shoes feature a green, black, and white rubber sole and a white midsole. Of course, the midsole features a Nike air bubble below the heels. Also, the uppers are constructed from a white mesh, with grey and chlorophyll green overlays. Further, a green Nike Swoosh is on the sides. Finally, green branding Patta branding is on the tongues and Nike branding is on the heels.

Nike is teaming up with Patta to release a special "20th Anniversary" colorway of the Air Max 1. This collaboration marks Patta’s two decades in the game, and the design brings back the vibes of their iconic "Chlorophyll" pair from 2009. The upcoming release will feature the same chlorophyll green, grey, and white color scheme. The chlorophyll green overlays stand out against the grey base and white accents, creating a fresh and bold look. This color combo pays homage to the original pair, giving fans a nostalgic nod while celebrating Patta’s milestone.

