Patta Brings The "Waves" To The Iconic Nike Air Max 90

Nike x Patta continues into 2025.

The Nike Air Max 90 is about to receive a fresh twist with its upcoming collaboration with Patta, featuring the much-anticipated "Waves" colorway. This partnership highlights the synergy between Patta's distinct aesthetic and the timeless appeal of the Air Max 90. Known for its sleek silhouette and comfort, the Air Max 90 is a staple in sneaker culture, making it the perfect canvas for this innovative design. Patta first introduced the "Waves" concept on the Air Max 1 in 2021. It quickly gained traction in the sneaker community for its eye-catching wavy overlays.

Now, that same creative energy is applied to the Air Max 90, breathing new life into this classic model. The "Waves" colorway is expected to feature unique patterns and textures that evoke a sense of movement, reflecting the dynamic nature of both the sneaker and Patta’s heritage. As anticipation builds, sneakerheads and fans of Patta are eager to see how this collaboration will unfold. With its blend of nostalgia and modern flair, the Patta x Nike Air Max 90 "Waves" is poised to make waves in the sneaker world, ensuring it remains a standout choice for collectors and enthusiasts alike.

"Waves" Patta x Nike Air Max 90

The sneakers feature a black and blue rubber sole with a sail midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are constructed from a grey mesh base with more grey and black overlays. Further, a grey Nike Swoosh is featured on the sides. Finally, Nike branding and Patta branding is located on the tongues and almost certainly on the heels.