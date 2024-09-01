Nike Air Max 90 “Reverse Duck Camo” Officially Revealed

This will certainly spur some nostalgia.

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air Max 90 “Reverse Duck Camo” will still be restocked on September 19th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

With a vibrant orange and black rubber sole combined with a crisp white midsole, these sneakers offer a bold color contrast. The uppers feature a bright orange mesh base, complemented by camo leather overlays that add to the unique aesthetic. Finishing the design are black leather Nike Swooshes on the sides, along with orange Nike branding on the tongues and heels.

With its iconic silhouette and rich legacy, the Nike Air Max 90 remains a staple in sneaker culture. The return of the "Reverse Duck Camo" colorway offers a second chance for those who missed out on the initial release, ensuring that more fans can add this coveted pair to their collections. Make sure to mark your calendars, as this release will sell out quickly. Don’t miss your opportunity to secure a pair when they drop later this month.

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.