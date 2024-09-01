Nike Air Max 90 “Reverse Duck Camo” Officially Revealed

The official photos of the Nike Air Max 90 "Reverse Duck Camo" have just dropped, and the highly anticipated release is set for later this month. First released in March 2020, this iconic silhouette has been a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts since its debut, known for its timeless design and comfort. The "Reverse Duck Camo" brings a fresh twist to the classic camo pattern, featuring vibrant colors and bold detailing that make it truly stand out in the sneaker world. This pair not only captures the essence of the original but also adds a unique flair that appeals to both collectors and newcomers alike.
With its iconic silhouette and rich legacy, the Nike Air Max 90 remains a staple in sneaker culture. The return of the "Reverse Duck Camo" colorway offers a second chance for those who missed out on the initial release, ensuring that more fans can add this coveted pair to their collections. Make sure to mark your calendars, as this release will sell out quickly. Don’t miss your opportunity to secure a pair when they drop later this month.
"Reverse Duck Camo" Nike Air Max 90
With a vibrant orange and black rubber sole combined with a crisp white midsole, these sneakers offer a bold color contrast. The uppers feature a bright orange mesh base, complemented by camo leather overlays that add to the unique aesthetic. Finishing the design are black leather Nike Swooshes on the sides, along with orange Nike branding on the tongues and heels.
More Photos
Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air Max 90 "Reverse Duck Camo" will still be restocked on September 19th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released.
