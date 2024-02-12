Nike Air Max 90 “Reverse Duck Camo” Restocking This Year

The Nike Air Max 90 is set to make a comeback with a restock of its coveted "Reverse Duck Camo" colorway later this year. This iconic silhouette has been a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts since its original release, known for its timeless design and comfortable fit. The "Reverse Duck Camo" iteration features a unique twist on the classic camo pattern, with vibrant colors and bold detailing that make it stand out from the crowd. With its eye-catching design and premium materials, the Air Max 90 continues to be a staple in sneaker culture.

With its iconic silhouette and rich history, the Nike Air Max 90 remains a timeless classic that appeals to sneaker fans of all ages. The restock of the "Reverse Duck Camo" colorway offers a second chance for those who missed out on the initial release, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to own a piece of sneaker history. Don't miss your chance to snag a pair of the Nike Air Max 90 in the "Reverse Duck Camo" colorway when it restocks later this year. Keep an eye out for the release date, as these kicks are sure to sell out fast.

"Reverse Duck Camo" Nike Air Max 90

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a vibrant orange and black rubber sole with a clean white midsole. The uppers of the sneakers feature a vibrant orange mesh base, with camo leather overlays that create the overall look of the sneakers. A black leather Nike Swoosh is found on the sides. Finally, orange Nike branding is located on the tongues and on the heels.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 90 “Reverse Duck Camo” will be restocked later in the fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

