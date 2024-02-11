Air Jordan 1 Low “Pale Vanilla” Officially Revealed

The Air Jordan 1 Low is releasing in an upcoming "Pale Vanilla" colorway, adding a fresh option to its lineup. The "Pale Vanilla" color scheme offers a subtle and understated look, perfect for everyday wear. With its low-top construction and premium materials, the Air Jordan 1 Low delivers both comfort and style. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the release of this sleek and minimalist pair. The Air Jordan 1 Low continues to be a favorite among sneaker fans, and the "Pale Vanilla" iteration will be no exception. Keep an eye out for the release date, as these kicks are sure to fly off the shelves.

"Pale Vanilla" Air Jordan 1 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a tan rubber sole and matching midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are constructed from a pale vanilla leather base, with identical leather overlays. A tan leather Nike Swoosh is featured on the sides. Further, Jordan Jumpman branding is located on the tongues. Finally, a stitched Air Jordan Wings logo can be found on the heels of the shoes. Note that these sneakers are releasing in a WMNS exclusive.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low “Pale Vanilla” will be released on February 18th on Atmos Tokyo, with a Nike release slated for later in the year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

