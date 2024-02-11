Nike Air DT Max ’96 “Black/Varsity Maize” Just Dropped

The Nike Air DT Max '96 has just been released in a striking "Black/Varsity Maize" colorway. This iconic sneaker features a blend of black and vibrant yellow hues, adding a bold touch to its design. With its chunky silhouette and retro aesthetic, the Air DT Max '96 pays homage to its '90s roots while still offering modern comfort and style. The combination of black and varsity maize creates a standout look that is sure to turn heads on the streets. Crafted with premium materials and innovative technology, these sneakers are built to provide both durability and performance.

Whether you're hitting the court or hitting the town, the Nike Air DT Max '96 in the "Black/Varsity Maize" colorway is a must-have addition to any sneaker collection. Don't miss your chance to rock these classic kicks and make a statement wherever you go. Grab a pair now and step out in style with the Nike Air DT Max '96. Overall, this sneaker features an incredibly clean color scheme that definitely impresses fans.

"Black/Varsity Maize" Nike Air DT Max ’96

The sneakers boast a white rubber sole with a clean midsole housing an air bubble for optimal comfort. Constructed with a white base and prominent black overlays, the uppers offer an intriguing visual contrast. The rest of the sneakers adopt a predominantly black appearance, with a gold Nike Swoosh stitched onto the sides and another Swoosh adorning the heels. Overall, with a black and white color scheme with gold accents, this pair features the perfect color scheme.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Air DT Max ’96 “Black/Varsity Maize” was released on February 10th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers is $170 at official retailers. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

