Nike Air Max 90 “Wheat” Officially Unveiled

The Nike Air Max 90 is a beloved classic embraced by individuals of all ages. It offers exceptional comfort, a timeless design, and versatile wearability for everyday use. What sets the Air Max 90 apart is its remarkable cushioning technology, providing a supremely comfortable walking experience. These sneakers are an ideal choice for extended wear, ensuring your feet remain content throughout the day. As far as aesthetics, the Air Max 90 boasts a stylish and enduring design, featuring the iconic Nike swoosh on the sides.

Its retro-inspired look remains fashionable, easily pairing with various attire choices, including jeans, shorts, or even casual dresses. Furthermore, Nike is introducing a new "Wheat" colorway for the Air Max 90. Picture a warm, earthy hue that harmonizes seamlessly with your autumn wardrobe, bringing a touch of seasonal flair to your footwear collection. Whether navigating urban streets or enjoying leisurely moments with friends, the Nike Air Max 90 combines comfort and style effortlessly.

"Wheat" Nike Air Max 90

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole with a midsole of the same shade of brown. Also, the midsole features a Nike Air Bubble, a staple of the AM90. A brown nubuck constructs the uppers, with prominent suede overlays. The laces, Nike Swoosh, and tongue are all a similar shade of brown, creating a cohesive sneaker. Brown Nike branding is located on the tongue, sides, and also on the heel. Overall, this sneaker is simple and perfect for the upcoming winter months - where an all-brown colorway is a little bit more in tune with the weather.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 90 "Wheat" is going to drop sometime during the holiday of 2023. Also, the retail price will be $150 when they drop. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

