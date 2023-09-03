Nike Air Max 90 Futura “White/Metallic Silver” Officially Unveiled

The Nike Air Max 90 Futura is a fresh and trendy sneaker that combines comfort and style. These shoes are a fantastic choice for those who want to look good while staying comfy. With a cushy sole that feels great underfoot, the Nike Air Max 90 Futura keeps your feet happy all day long. The upper part of the shoe is made from strong materials, so they can handle daily wear and tear. What really stands out about the Nike Air Max 90 Futura is its cool design. It has a sleek and modern look that catches the eye.

Also, the iconic Nike swoosh logo adds a touch of style that’s hard to beat. These sneakers are versatile and can match various outfits, whether you’re dressing up or keeping it casual. They come in different color options, so you can pick the one that suits your personal style best. In conclusion, the Nike Air Max 90 Futura is a comfortable, stylish, and adaptable sneaker that’s great for everyday wear. Now the pair is released in an all-white colorway with metallic silver detailing.

“White/Metallic Silver” Nike Air Max 90 Futura

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature an all-white rubber sole with a white midsole that contains the Nike Air bubble under the heels. The uppers, as you could have guessed, are constructed from all-white mesh and leather. Metallic Silver detailings are what set this sneaker apart. Found on the Nike Swoosh, tongue, and heel, the shiny accents create a sense of class and elegance – and of course style. These sneakers will be a women’s exclusive as well.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 90 Futura “White/Metallic Silver” will be released in 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

