Nike Air Max 90 “Reverse Duck Camo” Officially Restocking In Fall

BYBen Atkinson40 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Nike-Air-Max-90-Reverse-Duck-Camo-2024-CW6024-600-4
Image via Nike

This sneaker is making a return.

The highly anticipated return of the Nike Air Max 90 "Reverse Duck Camo" is scheduled for later this year. Known for its timeless design and comfort, this iconic silhouette has captivated sneaker enthusiasts since its debut. The unique twist on the classic camo pattern, with vibrant colors and bold detailing, ensures that it stands out in sneaker culture. The "Reverse Duck Camo" iteration features a unique twist on the classic camo pattern, with vibrant colors and bold detailing that make it stand out from the crowd. The Air Max 90 continues to be a staple in culture, captivating both collectors and newcomers alike with its appeal.

With its enduring silhouette and storied legacy, the Nike Air Max 90 continues to be a favorite among sneaker fans worldwide. The restock of the "Reverse Duck Camo" colorway provides a second chance for those who missed out initially, ensuring broader accessibility to this iconic release. Don't miss your opportunity to secure a pair when they restock later this year. Mark your calendars for the release date, as these kicks are expected to fly off the shelves.

Read More: Air Jordan 4 Rare Air “Atmosphere Grey” Gets Mockup Look

"Reverse Duck Camo" Nike Air Max 90

Image via Nike

Nike officially announced the return of the "Reverse Duck Camo" during SNKRS Live.

Featuring a vibrant orange and black rubber sole paired with a pristine white midsole, the sneakers boast a striking color contrast. The uppers showcase a vibrant orange mesh base with camo leather overlays, contributing to the distinctive aesthetic. Completing the look are black leather Nike Swooshes on the sides, along with orange Nike branding on the tongues and heels.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 90 “Reverse Duck Camo” will still be restocked later this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

Read More: Adidas AE 1 Low “MX Red” Receives An Exclusive First Look

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
Nike-Air-Max-90-Reverse-Duck-Camo-2024-CW6024-600-4SneakersNike Air Max 90 “Reverse Duck Camo” Restocking This Year7.3K
Nike-Air-Max-90-Alchemy-Pink-Dusty-Cactus-FJ3868-600-5SneakersNike Air Max 90 “Alchemy Pink” Officially Revealed1339
Nike-Air-Max-1-Field-Purple-DZ4549-101-Release-Date-4SneakersNike Air Max 1 “Field Purple” Official Photos Revealed2.6K
Nike-Air-Max-1-86-OG-Golf-Bright-Ceramic-DV1403-118-4SneakersNike Air Max 1 ’86 OG Golf “Bright Ceramic” Coming Soon3.5K