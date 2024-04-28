Nike Air Max 90 “Reverse Duck Camo” Officially Restocking In Fall

The highly anticipated return of the Nike Air Max 90 "Reverse Duck Camo" is scheduled for later this year. Known for its timeless design and comfort, this iconic silhouette has captivated sneaker enthusiasts since its debut. The unique twist on the classic camo pattern, with vibrant colors and bold detailing, ensures that it stands out in sneaker culture. The "Reverse Duck Camo" iteration features a unique twist on the classic camo pattern, with vibrant colors and bold detailing that make it stand out from the crowd. The Air Max 90 continues to be a staple in culture, captivating both collectors and newcomers alike with its appeal.

With its enduring silhouette and storied legacy, the Nike Air Max 90 continues to be a favorite among sneaker fans worldwide. The restock of the "Reverse Duck Camo" colorway provides a second chance for those who missed out initially, ensuring broader accessibility to this iconic release. Don't miss your opportunity to secure a pair when they restock later this year. Mark your calendars for the release date, as these kicks are expected to fly off the shelves.

Read More: Air Jordan 4 Rare Air “Atmosphere Grey” Gets Mockup Look

"Reverse Duck Camo" Nike Air Max 90

Image via Nike

Nike officially announced the return of the "Reverse Duck Camo" during SNKRS Live.

Featuring a vibrant orange and black rubber sole paired with a pristine white midsole, the sneakers boast a striking color contrast. The uppers showcase a vibrant orange mesh base with camo leather overlays, contributing to the distinctive aesthetic. Completing the look are black leather Nike Swooshes on the sides, along with orange Nike branding on the tongues and heels.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 90 “Reverse Duck Camo” will still be restocked later this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Adidas AE 1 Low “MX Red” Receives An Exclusive First Look

[Via]