“Black Gum” Nike Air Max 90

This pair is expected to release in the fall, and this color is perfect for the chillier months. The gum sole and black midsole are durable and ready to take on all weather conditions. The upper of the sneaker is completely black and features canvas and leather. The Nike Swoosh and laces feature the Nike 3M technology. Overall, these sneakers are clean and can fit perfectly with any outfit. The all-black is a versatile style that people with all kinds of fashion preferences will love.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 90 “Black Gum” is releasing at some point during 2023, although it is expected they will drop in the fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

