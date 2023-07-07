The Air Jordan 3 is an iconic sneaker that has captivated sneaker enthusiasts for decades. With its timeless design and unmistakable style, it has become a beloved symbol of basketball culture. The Air Jordan 3 features a mid-top silhouette and notable details like the Jumpman logo and elephant print accents. Designed for both performance and style, this sneaker continues to be a staple in the Air Jordan collection, appealing to fans of all ages who appreciate its classic and enduring appeal.

The “Fear” colorway is one that Jordan Brand has released before. The Jordan 4 “Fear” is an extremely popular and highly regarded sneaker. Its colorway is a bit different to this Jordan 3. The Jordan 4 takes a more subtle, space-like colorway as it’s dressed in black and white. This pair, the Jordan 3, reminds sneakerheads more of a galaxy with its small pop of colors. Now we have an exclusive video of what the sneakers should look like when they drop. This video is better in quality to the first look at the pair that we had previously.

“Fear” Air Jordan 3

As always, thanks to @zsneakerheadz for providing the images and information on this pair. This video is much better than the original first look we had a couple of weeks ago. The sneaker features a mostly gray and black leather upper, with prominent flashes of orange. The sneaker features all of the Jordan 3 mainstays, including the iconic elephant print. This sneaker will surely become a fan-favorite and the colorway matches the silhouette perfectly.

@zsneakerheadz reports that this shoe is now going to drop on November 25th, just in time for the holidays. Also, the retail price is expected to be $210 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

