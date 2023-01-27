Sneakerheads will probably remember the “Fear Pack” which contained an Air Jordan 3, a Jordan 4, and even a Jordan 5. Overall, this was a very cool pack that came out back in 2013. Since that time, some fans have wondered if any of the shoes from it would be re-released.

In the past few years, Jumpman has been releasing a ton of retros. This is especially true when it comes to the Jordan 3. Although, a Jordan 3 “Fear” retro hadn’t been teased. However, that is seemingly changing as SneakerBarDetroit is saying this shoe could be back this year.

Image via SneakerBarDetroit

Air Jordan 3 “Fear” Returns

In the images down below, you can see what the original “Fear” offering looks like. Overall, it is a fantastic shoe with some neutral tones to it. Moreover, it has that classic Air Jordan 3 look thanks to the elephant print. Whether or not the new version looks exactly like it, remains to be seen.

Firstly, the shoe is covered in this dark grey material. Secondly, an elephant print is placed on the toe box and even the back heel. From there, we get a black tongue that has an orange Jumpman logo. Altogether, we get a sneaker that is stealthy yet oddly flashy at the same time.

Fear – Image via SneakerBarDetroit

Hopefully, the Jordan 4 and the Jordan 5 from this pack will also return. After all, these are shoes that fans have always been fans of. Either way, it is clear that the Air Jordan 3 will be a huge part of Jumpman’s roster for years to come.

Release Details

For now, this shoe does not have a tentative release date. However, it is expected to drop sometime during the Holiday season. Let us know what you think of these, down in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via SneakerBarDetroit

Air Jordan 3 – Image via SneakerBarDetroit

