Tinker Hatfield’s Air Jordan 3 is one of the most beloved Jumpman sneakers of all time. This is a shoe that has stood the test of time, and in 2023, it will be celebrating its 35th anniversary. Consequently, fans can expect some awesome new colorways to hit the market.

Additionally, it is probably a safe bet to assume that some retros are on the way. Retros are always huge when a shoe celebrates an anniversary, and Jumpman understands this. They are always coming out with retros, and they have no plans of stopping.

Air Jordan 3 “White Cement”

One of the best Air Jordan 3 colorways is the “White Cement” model. Overall, this has a fantastic color scheme thanks to its white, black, and elephant print aesthetics. Now, it seems like it will get a retro next year, with a reimagined twist to it.

In new images from @kicksdong, you can see what we mean by “reimagined.” This shoe really goes for the whole aged look, much like the “Chicago Reimagined” Air Jordan 1 that dropped this year. Firstly, the midsole has a yellowed-out look. Furthermore, the tongue and back heel enjoy this aesthetic too.

If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan 3, you will absolutely adore these. However, if you already have the “White Cement” model in your collection, these could be a bit redundant. No matter what, this is still a great shoe that will look great in your sneaker case at home. At the end of the day, it’s always good to see Jumpman carrying forth the brand with these kinds of offerings.

Release Rumors

It is believed that this shoe will be released on March 11th of next year for a price of $210 USD. However, this date has yet to be confirmed, so stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from the sneaker world. Additionally, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

[Via]