Fans of the Air Jordan 3 have been subjected to some pretty amazing colorways over the years. If you are a sneakerhead, then you know just how great the Air Jordan 3 really is. It is the first Jumpman shoe designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield, and to this day, it still receives praise as a Top 5 Air Jordan silhouette.

Now, the shoe will be dropping in a beautiful "Dark Iris" color scheme, which can be found below. This shoe gets its name from the purple highlights that are found on the back part of the midsole, as well as the cuff. From there, the majority of the shoe is covered in white leather, while grey leather elephant print is placed on the toe box and the back heel.

If you are planning on copping these brand new kicks, you will be able to do so as of Wednesday, August 24th for a price of $200 USD. As always, pairs will be available in most sizes over at GOAT and Flight Club. Let us know what you think of this brand-new sneaker, in the comments section down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

