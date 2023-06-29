The Air Jordan 3 is an iconic sneaker that has captivated sneaker enthusiasts for decades. With its timeless design and unmistakable style, it has become a beloved symbol of basketball culture. The Air Jordan 3 features a mid-top silhouette and notable details like the Jumpman logo and elephant print accents. Designed for both performance and style, this sneaker continues to be a staple in the Air Jordan collection, appealing to fans of all ages who appreciate its classic and enduring appeal.

The “Fear” colorway is one that Jordan Brand has released before. The Jordan 4 “Fear” is an extremely popular and highly regarded sneaker. Its colorway is a bit different to this Jordan 3. The Jordan 4 takes a more subtle, space-like colorway as it’s dressed in black and white. This pair, the Jordan 3, reminds sneakerheads more of a galaxy with its small pop of colors. It is worth noting that it seems like the photos below were taken with a blue light somewhere in the background. These are unofficial photos, so when Nike announces the actual sneaker the photos will be a better representation.

“Fear” Air Jordan 3

The sneaker features all of the typical Air Jordan 3 details. The elephant print is featured on the sides and front and an exposed air bubble, colored orange, is also there. Also, the sneaker has a black midsole with white speckles, reminiscent of the 2013 “Fear Pack” colorway of the Jordan 3. The sneaker features pops of orange in the air bubble and lace locks. It has been rumored that the name for this colorway originates from how Jordan played the game and instilled fear in his opponents.

Thanks to @zsneakerheadz for the photo and information. This Air Jordan 3 “Fear” is releasing on November 25th. Also, the retail price for this sneaker will be $210. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

