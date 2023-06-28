The Air Jordan 9 is a popular basketball shoe that came out in 1994. It was designed by Tinker Hatfield, who’s a famous sneaker designer. Michael Jordan, the legendary basketball player, wore these kicks during his retirement from basketball. The shoes have a unique look with a high-top style and some cool details like the “Jumpman” logo on the tongue. They’re not as popular as some other Jordans, but sneakerheads still love them. As Jordan Brand continues to push out more colorways, the Jordan 9 will become more of a fan favorite.

The Jordan 9 “Powder Blue” was actually first released back in 2010. The silhouette, which debuted in 1994, will be celebrating its 30th anniversary next year. Jordan Brand loves to celebrate anniversaries with special sneakers. They release limited edition kicks to honor significant moments in Michael Jordan’s career. Fans eagerly await these releases, as they often feature unique colorways, special packaging, and retro designs. These anniversary sneakers pay homage to Jordan’s legacy and allow fans to relive iconic moments in basketball history.

“Powder Blue” Air Jordan 9

The sneaker features a very clean, three-color scheme including black, white, and powder blue. These kicks boast a clean and fresh design, with a premium white leather upper that beautifully contrasts with powder blue accents found on the midsole, heel, and inner lining. The iconic “Jumpman” logo on the tongue and heel add a touch of retro charm, while the comfortable cushioning and durable outsole ensure optimal performance on and off the court. The sneaker follows the iconic UNC colorway very similarly, which pays homage to the University of North Carolina, Jordan’s alma mater.

Thanks to @zsneakerheadz for the photos and information. This Air Jordan 9 “Powder Blue” is rumored to release on March 23rd, 2024. Also, this sneaker will have a retail price of $210 when it releases. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

