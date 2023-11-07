Air Jordan 3 “Fear” Releasing This Month

The Air Jordan 3 is an iconic sneaker that has captivated sneaker enthusiasts for decades. With its timeless design and unmistakable style, it has become a beloved symbol of basketball culture. The Air Jordan 3 features a mid-top silhouette and notable details like the Jumpman logo and elephant print accents. Designed for both performance and style, this sneaker continues to be a staple in the Air Jordan collection, appealing to fans of all ages who appreciate its classic and enduring appeal. The Air Jordan 3 is one of the most popular sneakers to come from the brand, so it's no surprise why the pair is still getting new colorways.

The “Fear” colorway is one that Jordan Brand has released before. The Jordan 4 “Fear” is an extremely popular and highly regarded sneaker. Its colorway is a bit different to this Jordan 3. The Jordan 4 takes a more subtle, space-like colorway as it’s dressed in black and white. This pair, the Jordan 3, reminds sneakerheads more of a galaxy with its small pop of colors. Now we have official photos, which means this release is coming up very soon. Keep scrolling to take an official look at this Jordan 3, and learn when the sneakers are dropping. This pair could definitely sell out in minutes, so make sure that you are on top of your game when they release.

"Fear" Air Jordan 3

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole with vibrant orange accents. A white midsole with grey laces is also present, with an elephant print in a dark tone. A grey material constructs the uppers. The sneaker features all of the Jordan 3 mainstays, including the iconic elephant print. This sneaker will surely become a fan-favorite and the colorway matches the silhouette perfectly.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 “Fear” is going to drop on November 25th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

