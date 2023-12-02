Air Jordan 3 “Midnight Navy” Receives Official Photos

The Air Jordan 3 is one of the few Jumpman silhouettes with a very long history. This was the first time Michael Jordan and Tinker Hatfield had the opportunity to collaborate. Moreover, Jordan was pondering leaving Nike when this shoe was released. It goes without saying that this style of shoe played a major role in Hatfield's rise to success inside the organization. In addition, it is just a really lovely sneaker with a library of famous colors that keeps expanding.

As the Jordan 3 gets more colorways, the sneaker actually becomes more and more popular. While people might think that the sneaker is getting over-saturated, that's not the case. The Jordan 3 is so popular that people just want to see new editions of it. It's a sneaker, much like the Jordan 1, that will just never go out of style. Now, we are getting an official release date for the Air Jordan 3 "Midnight Navy."

"Midnight Navy" Air Jordan 3

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole with a clean white midsole. Elephant prints line the sneakers, an iconic aspect of the Jordan 3. Navy blue is also found near the midsole, as well as near the sock liner. White leather constructs the uppers, with white laces to match. More royal navy accents include the Jumpman logo on the tongue, as well as the Jumpman logo and the Air branding on the heels. Overall, these sneakers are dropping in a clean colorway that combines white and navy blue in a clean silhouette.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 “Midnight Navy” will be released on December 16th. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $200 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

