Nike Air Force 1 Low x ALYX “White” Release Details Revealed

The Nike Air Force 1 Low is an iconic sneaker with timeless style. Its collaboration with ALYX brought a sleek "White" colorway, blending classic design with modern touches. Founded by Matthew Williams, ALYX emerged from New York, making waves in fashion for eight years. Williams, known for music connections, shifted gears into fashion in 2015, bringing a fresh perspective. The collaboration reimagined the Air Force 1 Low, infusing it with ALYX's distinct aesthetic.

The clean white hue adorned with unique details reflected both brands' signatures, merging streetwear and high fashion effortlessly. This partnership bridged sportswear heritage with cutting-edge style, resonating with sneakerheads and fashion enthusiasts alike. The refined yet edgy design showcased the essence of Nike's iconic silhouette and ALYX's innovative approach. The result was a coveted sneaker that spoke volumes about craftsmanship, style, and the fusion of two influential entities in the fashion realm.

ALYX x Nike Air Force 1 Low

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole and a white midsole. White leather constructs the uppers, with even more white leather overlays. Also, a silver lace lock can be found at both the tops and bottoms of the laces of each sneaker. White laces, a white tongue, and a white sock liner complete this all-white sneaker. "1017 ALYX 9SM" adorns the sides, in minimal grey font. Also, a white Nike Swoosh is found on the sides, and an imprinted Nike Swoosh is on the heel tab. Overall, these take on a very cohesive, all-white colorway and feature premium design elements.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low x ALYX “White” will be released on December 15th. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $155 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

