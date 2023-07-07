When it was initially released in 1987, the Nike Air Max 1, also known as the Air Max ’87, revolutionized the footwear business. Nike designer Tinker Hatfield created the visible Air cushioning technology, which later became a distinguishing characteristic of the Air Max series. The Air Max 1 was the first shoe to utilize this technology. Hatfield was so inspired by architecture that he decided to incorporate an exposed air bubble in the sneakers’ midsole, an Air Max 1 staple.

A pair of the Nike Air Max 1 was released in 2003 with a colorway called “Chili.” Back then, the sneaker featured a similar colorway to the 2023 pair released this month. The colorway features muted tones of white, grey, and black as well as, you guessed it, colorful pops of red. The execution of the colorway is done well, and the red does not overpower the casual silhouette. The “Chili 2.0” is sure to be a hit and sneakerheads will love the nostalgic aspect of the sneakers.

“Chili 2.0” Nike Air Max 1

These spicy sneakers feature a black and white rubber outsole and a crisp white midsole. The midsole exposes the Nike Air bubble which is chili red. The upper features black, gray, and white materials throughout. Vibrant red accents can be found on the Nike Swoosh, lace eyelets, and on the tongue as the Nike Air logo. Further, these sneakers are sparing in the use of red, which creates a minimalistic feel. These sneakers are perfect for the summertime, and it’s great they are releasing soon.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 1 “Chili 2.0” is releasing on July 20th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

