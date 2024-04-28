Air Jordan 4 Rare Air “Atmosphere Grey” Gets Mockup Look

Discover the sleek new colorway of the AJ4 Rare Air.

Get ready for the Air Jordan 4 Rare Air, featuring its upcoming "Atmosphere Grey" colorway. This iteration boasts an all-grey color scheme with various shades, paired with a clean white midsole. The Air Jordan 4 Rare Air is a modern twist on the classic silhouette, offering a fresh take on the iconic design. With its sleek lines and premium materials, this sneaker exudes sophistication and style. The "Atmosphere Grey" colorway adds a contemporary flair to the snekaer, with its monochromatic palette providing a versatile option for any outfit.

Beyond its stylish appearance, the Air Jordan 4 Rare Air delivers on performance as well. Featuring responsive cushioning and a supportive fit, these sneakers offer comfort and support for all-day wear. Whether you're a basketball enthusiast or a sneakerhead, the shoe is a must-have addition to your collection. Sneakerheads and Jordan enthusiasts alike are eagerly anticipating the release of the "Atmosphere Grey" colorway. With its timeless design and modern aesthetic, this iteration is sure to become a staple in sneaker rotations everywhere.

"Atmosphere Grey" Air Jordan 4 Rare Air

These sneakers feature a dark grey rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The uppers are crafted from grey leather, accented with darker grey details. Mesh panels and lace supports are also included. Grey Jordan branding is found on the tongue, while Jumpman branding decorates the heels.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 Rare Air “Atmosphere Grey” will still be released in the spring of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

