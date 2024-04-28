Air Jordan 4 “Military Blue” Just Shock Dropped

The Air Jordan 4 surprised fans with a shock drop of its highly anticipated "Military Blue" colorway a few days ago, ahead of its wider release scheduled for May. Sneaker enthusiasts worldwide are buzzing with excitement over the return of this iconic silhouette in a fresh new look. The "Military Blue" iteration features a pristine white base, serving as the perfect canvas for the vibrant blue accents that adorn the shoe's iconic elements. This release holds special significance for sneakerheads and Jordan enthusiasts alike, paying homage to the classic colorway that first debuted in 1989.

The Air Jordan 4 "Military Blue" represents more than just a sneaker release—it's a celebration of basketball heritage and sneaker culture that transcends generations. With its classic silhouette and bold colorway, the Air Jordan 4 "Military Blue" is poised to be a hit among fans of the Jumpman brand. Whether you're a seasoned collector or a casual sneaker enthusiast, this release offers a timeless style that pays homage to the past while embracing the future of footwear design. Keep your eyes peeled for its wider release in stores this May.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make “Gym Red” Officially Revealed

"Military Blue" Air Jordan 4

Image via Nike

These sneakers feature a rubber sole in grey, white, and blue, with a clean white midsole. The uppers are crafted from white leather, accented with blue and ivory details. Mesh panels and lace supports are also included. Blue Jordan branding is found on the tongue, while white Nike branding decorates the heels.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Military Blue” will still be released on May 4th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $105 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Bad Bunny x Adidas Gazelle Indoor Coming This Year

[Via]