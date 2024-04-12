Air Jordan 4 “Military Blue” Official Photos Revealed

The Air Jordan 4 is gearing up for an exciting release with its highly anticipated "Military Blue" colorway dropping this May. Sneaker enthusiasts worldwide are buzzing with excitement over this iconic silhouette's return in a fresh new look. The "Military Blue" iteration boasts a pristine white base, serving as the perfect canvas for the vibrant blue accents that adorn the shoe's iconic elements. This release holds special significance for sneakerheads and Jordan enthusiasts alike, as the Air Jordan 4 "Military Blue" pays homage to the classic colorway that first debuted in 1989.

The Air Jordan 4 "Military Blue" represents more than just a sneaker release—it's a celebration of basketball heritage and sneaker culture that transcends generations. With its classic silhouette and bold colorway, the Air Jordan 4 "Military Blue" is sure to be a hit among fans of the Jumpman brand. Whether you're a seasoned collector or a casual sneaker enthusiast, this release offers a timeless style that pays homage to the past while embracing the future of footwear design. Keep your eyes peeled for its arrival in stores this May.

Read More: Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+ Premium “City of Style” Drop Details

"Military Blue" Air Jordan 4

Image via Nike

The sneakers boast a grey, white, and blue rubber sole and a pristine white midsole. Additionally, the uppers of the kicks are crafted from white leather, and adorned with blue and ivory accents throughout. Moreover, the customary mesh panels and lace supports are on the sneakers. Lastly, blue Jordan branding adorns the tongue, while white Nike branding graces the heels.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Military Blue” will be released on May 4th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $105 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Adidas Samba Indoor x Lionel Messi “Inter Miami” Unveiled

[Via]