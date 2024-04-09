Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+ Premium “City of Style” Drop Details

The Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+ Premium is set to make a stylish statement with its upcoming "City of Style" colorway. Inspired by the vibrant streets of Paris, this sesame-toned pair exudes sophistication and elegance. As Paris gears up to host the Olympics this summer, the sneakers pay homage to the city's rich culture and fashion-forward vibe. With its premium construction and attention to detail, the "City of Style" colorway offers a perfect blend of comfort and style. The gold accents add a touch of luxury, elevating the sneaker's aesthetic to new heights.

Crafted with the iconic Zoom Janoski silhouette, this premium offering delivers both performance and versatility. Its sleek design and timeless appeal make it a must-have for any sneaker rotation. With its nod to Parisian street style and its association with the upcoming Olympics, the Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+ Premium "City of Style" colorway embodies the essence of urban chic. Whether you're a skateboarder, a fashion enthusiast, or simply someone who appreciates quality footwear, these sneakers are sure to make a lasting impression.

"City of Style" Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+ Premium

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole and a white midsole. The uppers of sneakers are comprised of sesame leather, with gold details meant to represent the street of Paris. Also, a god Nike Swoosh is found on the sides. Brown laces and brown Stefan Janoski branding complete the design. Overall, these sneakers take on a vibrant but cohesive color scheme meant to pay homage to the Olympic host city.

More Photos

Sole Retriever reports that the Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+ Premium “City of Style” will be released on April 22nd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $105 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

