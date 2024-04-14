Nike SB Zoom Pogo Plus Premium “City of Style” Revealed

Paris-inspired colorway celebrates fashion.

BYBen Atkinson
The Nike SB Zoom Pogo Plus Premium will hit the streets with its exclusive "City of Style" colorway. It's inspired by the trendy streets of Paris, the host city for the 2024 Olympics. This sleek iteration boasts a sophisticated grey upper with pops of vibrant purple detailing, adding a touch of flair to the design. Also, with its stylish aesthetics and nods to Parisian fashion, the "City of Style" colorway pays homage to the city's rich cultural heritage and its status as a global fashion capital. The combination of grey and purple creates a visually striking contrast. It makes this sneaker a standout choice for any streetwear enthusiast.

Whether you're strolling along the Seine or shredding on your board, the Nike SB Zoom Pogo Plus Premium in the "City of Style" colorway is sure to turn heads and elevate your look. As anticipation builds for the release, sneakerheads are awaiting the chance to add this coveted pair to their collection. Overall, the "City of Style" colorway offers a unique blend of fashion and athleticism, embodying the spirit of the city and the excitement of the games.

"City of Style" Nike SB Zoom Pogo Plus Premium

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Moreover, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a grey canvas, with purple illustrations. Further, the City of Style color scheme is meant to represent the host of the 2024 Olympics, Paris. Also, a hollow Swoosh is on the sides and Niek SB banding is on the tongues.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Zoom Pogo Plus Premium “City of Style” will be released on April 22nd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $95 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
