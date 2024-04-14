Nike SB Zoom Pogo Plus Premium “City of Style” Revealed

The Nike SB Zoom Pogo Plus Premium will hit the streets with its exclusive "City of Style" colorway. It's inspired by the trendy streets of Paris, the host city for the 2024 Olympics. This sleek iteration boasts a sophisticated grey upper with pops of vibrant purple detailing, adding a touch of flair to the design. Also, with its stylish aesthetics and nods to Parisian fashion, the "City of Style" colorway pays homage to the city's rich cultural heritage and its status as a global fashion capital. The combination of grey and purple creates a visually striking contrast. It makes this sneaker a standout choice for any streetwear enthusiast.

Whether you're strolling along the Seine or shredding on your board, the Nike SB Zoom Pogo Plus Premium in the "City of Style" colorway is sure to turn heads and elevate your look. As anticipation builds for the release, sneakerheads are awaiting the chance to add this coveted pair to their collection. Overall, the "City of Style" colorway offers a unique blend of fashion and athleticism, embodying the spirit of the city and the excitement of the games.

"City of Style" Nike SB Zoom Pogo Plus Premium

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Moreover, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a grey canvas, with purple illustrations. Further, the City of Style color scheme is meant to represent the host of the 2024 Olympics, Paris. Also, a hollow Swoosh is on the sides and Niek SB banding is on the tongues.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Zoom Pogo Plus Premium “City of Style” will be released on April 22nd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $95 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

