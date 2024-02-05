Nike SB Dunk Low Premium “City of Style” Gets On-Foot Photos

Get ready to make a bold statement with the Nike SB Dunk Low Premium in the upcoming "City of Style" colorway. Inspired by this year's Olympic host city and iconic Parisian fashion prints, these sneakers blend a classic silhouette with vibrant and nature-inspired designs. The "City of Style" edition features lively patterns reminiscent of the outdoors, providing a unique and eye-catching look that sets you apart. Infused with nature-inspired prints, these sneakers offer a distinctive and visually appealing aesthetic. Crafted with both quality and style in mind, the Nike SB Dunk Low Premium becomes a versatile choice for sneaker enthusiasts.

The upcoming edition introduces a playful and dynamic element to the lineup, ensuring you step out in fashion-forward kicks. Whether you're navigating the streets or showcasing your style on the skateboard, these sneakers promise a harmonious blend of comfort and fashion. The Nike SB Dunk Low Premium "City of Style" is set to become the preferred choice for those seeking a touch of nature and a splash of personality in their footwear. Keep an eye out for these fresh kicks hitting the shelves soon.

“City of Style” Nike SB Dunk Low Premium

The sail rubber sole and corresponding midsole set the foundation for these sneakers. Further, transitioning to the uppers is where the intrigue begins. Crafted from a light purple canvas, they showcase various scenes in brown and gold hues. Also, a Nike Swoosh mirrors the same artistic design. Overall, the shoe is tied together with brown laces and matching Nike branding on the tongue and heels. These details complete the unique and artistic design of these sneakers.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low Premium “City of Style” will be released on April 22nd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

