Air Jordan 1 Low OG x Travis Scott "Canary" Gets Release Date

Blending comfort with street-ready style, the shoe has become a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts. The highly anticipated "Canary" collaboration will give the shoe a bold and eye-catching makeover. Further, Nike continues to thrill fans with its collaborations, and the upcoming partnership with Travis Scott for the Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Canary" colorway is generating significant anticipation. For those in search of a blend of exclusivity and iconic style, this impending release will be a coveted addition to sneaker collections.

"Canary" Air Jordan 1 Low OG x Travis Scott

As mentioned, the shoes come with a gum rubber sole and a pristine white midsole. Consistently following this theme, the uppers are fashioned from white leather, and adorned with overlays in canary yellow leather, shaping the overall silhouette. Additionally, a Nike Swoosh in black leather and blue branding can be found on the tongue. Lastly, it's reasonable to infer the presence of Travis Scott branding on the heels.

It is reported that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG x Travis Scott "Canary" will be released on May 17th. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $150 when it is released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

