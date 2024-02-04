Air Jordan 1 Low SE “Metallic Silver” Official Photos Revealed

Prepare for a style upgrade with the Air Jordan 1 Low SE, especially with its upcoming "Metallic Silver" colorway. This iteration promises a sleek and modern twist on the iconic silhouette. The "Metallic Silver" edition introduces a shiny and eye-catching design, adding a touch of glamour to the classic Air Jordan 1 Low SE. Crafted with precision and flair, these sneakers maintain the low-top design, perfect for versatile styling. The metallic silver tones bring a futuristic and chic vibe, making these kicks stand out on the streets.

With the signature Jumpman logo and Air branding, the Air Jordan 1 Low SE in "Metallic Silver" exudes both heritage and contemporary appeal. Scheduled for release soon, this colorway has generated buzz for its bold statement and versatile aesthetic. Whether you're hitting the court or cruising the city, the Air Jordan 1 Low SE in "Metallic Silver" promises to elevate your sneaker game. Get ready to shine with these upcoming kicks, combining classic Jordan style with a modern metallic flair.

“Metallic Silver” Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Image via Nike

These sneakers wear vibrant and shiny colorways. The sneakers feature a grey rubber outsole and a crisp white midsole. The upper features a base of silver leather and more metallic silver leather overlays. The Nike Swoosh is metallic silver, and the tongue features silver Jordan branding. Finally, note that these sneakers are released in a WMNS exclusive. That means only women's sizing will Overall, look out for this shoe to drop this summer.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low SE “Metallic Silver” is going to drop this summer. Also, the retail price is expected to be $125 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

