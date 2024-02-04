Air Jordan 1 High MM “Anthracite” Release Details Revealed

Prepare for a striking revelation as the Air Jordan 1 High MM unveils its upcoming "Anthracite" colorway, injecting a dose of elegance into its iconic silhouette. This iteration features a sleek blend of dark gray tones, elevating the sneaker with a sophisticated and adaptable appearance. The Air Jordan 1 High MM stays true to its high-top design, a nod to its basketball origins and enduring streetwear allure. The imminent release of the "Anthracite" colorway has captured the attention of sneaker enthusiasts. It has drawn admiration for its seamless fusion of timeless design and contemporary aesthetics.

Embodying style and cultural impact, the Air Jordan 1 High MM remains an iconic symbol with its distinctive Wings logo and renowned Swoosh. The "Anthracite" iteration presents a modern interpretation of a timeless classic, establishing itself as a standout selection suitable for diverse occasions. Overall, as excitement mounts for its impending release, the Air Jordan 1 High MM in "Anthracite" will become a coveted addition to the esteemed Jordan lineup.

“Anthracite” Air Jordan 1 High MM

Image via Nike

These sneakers showcase a sleek design, highlighting a grey rubber sole paired with a pristine sail midsole. Further, the uppers are crafted from white leather, complemented by dark grey leather overlays. Also, completing the look are a light grey Nike Swoosh and plain grey tongues. The iconic Air Jordan wings logo is prominently displayed in white on the sides. Finally, with a minimalistic color palette, these sneakers are versatile and seamlessly fit into any outfit, making them an excellent choice for various occasions.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 High MM “Anthracite” is going to drop in April 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $155 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

