Air Jordan 1 High MM “Anthracite” Gets Product Shots

The Air Jordan 1 High MM is ready to make a bold statement with its upcoming "Anthracite" colorway, adding a touch of sophistication to the iconic silhouette. This edition showcases a sleek combination of dark gray tones, giving the sneaker a refined and versatile look. The Air Jordan 1 High MM maintains its high-top design, celebrated for its basketball roots and streetwear appeal. The "Anthracite" colorway, scheduled for release soon, has piqued the interest of sneaker enthusiasts who appreciate the fusion of classic design and modern aesthetics.

With the signature Wings logo and iconic Swoosh, the Air Jordan 1 High MM continues to be a symbol of style and cultural significance. The "Anthracite" variant offers a contemporary twist on a classic, making it a standout choice for various occasions. As anticipation builds for the release, the Air Jordan 1 High MM in "Anthracite" promises to be a sought-after addition to the Jordan lineup. Whether on the courts or the streets, this upcoming colorway is poised to capture attention with its timeless design and sophisticated color palette that speaks to both heritage and innovation.

Read More: Air Jordan 3 “Georgia Peach” Preschool Sizing Photos

“Anthracite” Air Jordan 1 High MM

Image via JD Sports UK

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole with a clean sail midsole. A white leather base constructs the uppers, with dark grey leather overlays. A light grey Nike Swoosh and blank grey tongues complete the design. Also, the iconic Air Jordan wings logo can be found, on the sides, in white. Overall, these sneakers feature a minimal color palette and will work great in any outfit.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High MM “Anthracite” is going to drop in April 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $155 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via JD Sports UK

Image via JD Sports UK

Read More: Nike Dunk Low “Black Toe” Release Details Revealed

[Via]

Nike New Year Kickoff Sale - Members Save an Extra 25% Off with Code LETSGO at Nike.com

This post contains affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.