Nike Dunk Low “Black Toe” Release Details Revealed

Another Black Toe sneaker.

The Nike Dunk Low is set to make waves once again with its upcoming "Black Toe" colorway, a timeless variation that pays homage to the iconic design. This edition features a classic combination of black, white, and red, creating a striking aesthetic that has been beloved by sneaker enthusiasts for years. The "Black Toe" iteration stays true to the Dunk Low's signature style, showcasing a low-top silhouette that blends versatility with street-ready appeal. Scheduled for an imminent release, the "Black Toe" colorway has generated excitement among fans and collectors alike.

Its sleek design and iconic color blocking make it a must-have for those who appreciate the Dunk Low's enduring charm. With a legacy deeply rooted in basketball culture, the Nike Dunk Low continues to be a cultural icon and fashion statement. The "Black Toe" release, with its classic color scheme, promises to be a sought-after addition for those looking to embrace the heritage and style of the Dunk Low in a fresh and timeless way. Whether hitting the pavement or making a statement, the Nike Dunk Low in "Black Toe" remains a symbol of sneaker culture and street fashion.

“Black Toe” Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

Firstly, this shoe opens up with white on the toe box, side panels, and even the midsole. Secondly, we get black overlays that extend to the tongue, laces, and even the Nike swoosh. Lastly, the back heel here is red while the outsole also possesses that aesthetic. Overall, this is another home run for Nike, who always seems to be hitting it out of the park. These will prove to be a must-cop.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Black Toe” will be released in the Summer of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $90 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.