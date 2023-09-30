Air Jordan 1 Mid “Black Toe” Release Details

The Air Jordan 1 Mid, a classic sneaker silhouette, continues to capture the hearts of sneakerheads and enthusiasts alike. Its enduring appeal lies in its timeless design and comfort. The upcoming "Black Toe" colorway further solidifies its iconic status. The "Black Toe" iteration takes inspiration from the OG Air Jordan 1 High, featuring a clean black and white color scheme with a bold red accent on the toe box. This color combination pays homage to the heritage of the Air Jordan line and instantly elevates any outfit.

Aside from its striking appearance, the Air Jordan 1 Mid offers excellent performance features. It includes a cushioned midsole and a sturdy outsole for exceptional comfort and support. The ankle collar and lace-up closure ensure a secure fit, making it suitable for both on and off the court. Whether you're a dedicated sneaker collector or someone looking for a versatile and stylish shoe, the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Black Toe" is a must-have addition to your collection. It effortlessly combines heritage, aesthetics, and functionality, making it a timeless piece in the world of sneakers.

"Black Toe" Air Jordan 1 Mid

Image via Nike

Note that this pair is a WMNS release, meaning only women's sizing will be available. The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a clean white midsole. A white leather constructs the base of the uppers, with black and red leather overlays. A red Nike Swoosh is found on the sides, with a black Wings logo right above it. A black Jumpman is found on the white tongues, and black laces complete the design.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Black Toe” will be released at some point in 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

