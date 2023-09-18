Air Jordan 1 Mid “Panda Elephant” Officially Unveiled

The Air Jordan 1 Mid is a sneaker that strikes the perfect balance between heritage and contemporary style. This iconic silhouette has captured the hearts of sneaker enthusiasts worldwide, and its upcoming "Panda Elephant" release is set to make waves. In the "Panda Elephant" edition, the Air Jordan 1 Mid takes on a striking black-and-white color scheme. The classic combination of black and white never goes out of style, and it provides a versatile canvas for sneakerheads to pair with various outfits. Overall, the predominantly black upper, white midsole, and outsole create a clean and timeless aesthetic.

What truly sets the "Panda Elephant" edition apart is the incorporation of the iconic elephant print. This distinctive pattern, originally introduced in the Air Jordan 3, adds a unique texture and visual interest to the shoe. The elephant print overlays, featured on the heel, toe box, and eye stays, create a subtle yet impactful contrast with the smooth leather panels. The Air Jordan 1 Mid "Panda Elephant" combines the best of both worlds, blending the beloved Air Jordan 1 silhouette with the timeless appeal of black and white colors and the iconic elephant print detailing.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low WMNS “Rookie Of The Year” Drops Soon

"Panda Elephant" Air Jordan 1 Mid

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a clean white midsole. As is customary with other Panda sneakers, white leather constructs the base of the uppers with black leather overlays. Also, a black Nike Swoosh and black laces complete the design. A white Wings logo is placed above the Swoosh. The Swoosh and other panels near the heels and sock liner feature elephant print, the iconic Jordan Brand print.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Panda Elephant" is going to drop on October 1st. Also, the retail price will be $135 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Air Max 1 SC “Noise Aqua” Officially Revealed

[Via]