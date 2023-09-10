Air Jordan 1 Mid “Sky J Mauve” Coming Soon

The Air Jordan 1 Mid is a classic sneaker that's loved by sneaker fans everywhere. It's known for its timeless design and comfort, making it a go-to choice for everyday wear. Now, there's even more excitement with the upcoming "Sky J Mauve" colorway. This fresh color option adds a touch of sky-blue and mauve to the Air Jordan 1 Mid, giving it a unique and eye-catching look. It's a great choice for those who want to stand out from the crowd and make a bold fashion statement.

But what makes the Air Jordan 1 Mid a fan favorite goes beyond its colors. Designed with everyday wear in mind, it boasts a cushioned sole for all-day comfort and a supportive ankle collar. Whether you're hitting the streets or just hanging out with friends, these sneakers provide the perfect coverage. With its classic style and the upcoming "Sky J Mauve" colorway, the Air Jordan 1 Mid continues to be a top choice for sneaker lovers. It's a versatile shoe that can elevate any outfit, and its comfort ensures you can keep on moving without missing a beat.

Read More: Air Jordan 6 Low “PSG” Official Release Date

"Sky J Mauve" Air Jordan 1 Mid

First, note that these sneakers are a WMNS exclusive, meaning only women's sizing will be available on release day. The sneakers feature a mauve rubber sole with a clean sail midsole. A white leather base constructs the uppers, with prominent mauve leather overlays - including the Nike Swoosh. Mauve lace and a white tongue complete the design. The tongue features Mauve Jordan branding, and above the Swoosh, there is a white Wings logo.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Sky J Mauve” is going to drop during the fall of 2023. Also, the retail price is expected to be $125 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Read More: Air Jordan 4 Craft “Medium Olive” Officially Revealed

[Via]