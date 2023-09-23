Air Jordan 1 MM High “Coconut Milk” Coming Soon

The Air Jordan 1 MM High is an exciting addition to the Jordan brand's lineup, catching the attention of sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals alike. This high-top silhouette offers a blend of classic design and modern aesthetics, making it a versatile choice for various occasions. Sneakerheads can look forward to the upcoming "Coconut Milk" colorway of the Air Jordan 1 MM High. This fresh iteration promises a unique and stylish look with its creamy white and subtle accents. The combination is set to provide a clean and sophisticated appearance that complements both athletic wear and streetwear fashion.

With its premium materials and iconic Jordan branding, the Air Jordan 1 MM High continues to be a symbol of sneaker culture. Its classic silhouette, ankle support, and comfortable fit make it a favorite choice among athletes and sneaker enthusiasts alike. Also, as sneaker culture evolves, the Air Jordan 1 MM High remains a timeless icon. Keep an eye out for the "Coconut Milk" release, as it's expected to create a buzz in the sneaker community and offer a fresh take on a classic silhouette.

Read More: Air Jordan 2/3 “White/Black” Release Details

"Coconut Milk" Air Jordan 1 MM High

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a coconut milk rubber sole with a clean white midsole. White leather constructs the base of the uppers, with coconut milk and other off-white leather overlays. Additionally, the sides feature a grey Nike Swoosh that matches the laces and the tongue. Above the Swoosh, a grey Nike Jordan Wings logo completes the design. Overall, this pair features a cohesive, light color scheme that will look great with any outfit.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 MM High “Coconut Milk” is going to drop on October 4th. Also, the retail price is expected to be $155 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the most significant releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 1 High OG “Satin Bred” On-Foot Photos

[Via]