Air Jordan 1 MM High “Galactic Jade” Official Photos

Introducing the Air Jordan 1 MM High, a sneaker that’s making waves in the world of footwear fashion. These kicks sport a classic high-top design, wrapping your feet in style and comfort. What sets them apart is the exciting range of colors available, ensuring you’ll find a pair that perfectly complements your taste. One standout feature of these sneakers is their all-day comfort. Whether you’re hitting the court for a game of hoops or just chilling with friends, these shoes have your back. They’re not just for sports; they’re versatile enough to elevate your everyday outfits.

A significant part of the Air Jordan 1 MM High’s charm lies in its connection to basketball royalty, none other than the legendary Michael Jordan himself. The “Air Jordan” name carries that legacy, and owning a pair of these sneakers means carrying a piece of basketball history wherever you go. Sneaker enthusiasts are drawn to these kicks not only for their style but also for their cultural significance. Despite its long history, they remain a timeless choice, never falling out of fashion.

“Galactic Jade” Air Jordan 1 MM High

The sneakers feature a purple rubber sole with a clean sail midsole. A white leather base constructs the uppers, with dark green, tan, and purple leather overlays. A tinted pink Nike Swoosh and blank tongues complete the design. Also, the iconic Air Jordan wings logo can be found, on the sides, in tan. Overall, these sneakers feature a colorful palette, but the tones are muted and keep the sneaker minimal.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 MM High “Galactic Jade” will be released during the holiday of 2023. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $155 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

