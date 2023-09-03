Seven Best Sneakers To Buy During Stadium Goods’ 15% Off Sale

Stadium Goods is having a one-in-a-lifetime sale, and we’re here to cover it! From Saturday, September 2nd at 12:00 AM to Monday, September 4th at 11:59 PM, you can receive 15% Off Select Products From Jordan, Nike, Yeezy, and more! That sneaker you’ve been wanting but putting off because it’s too expensive? Not anymore! Stadium Goods has you covered with discounts on the latest and greatest products, and we’re breaking down seven of the best pairs to purchase.

This post contains affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

New Balance 550 “Blue Haze”

This women’s exclusive, UNC-inspired sneaker from New Balance is featured in one of the most iconic colorways. Baby blue and white is not only fashionable but practical too. This sneaker features a thick sole with sturdy uppers, that won’t let you down through the winter months. Overall, this pair is now 15% cheaper, and definitely worth purchasing. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Air Jordan 5 Retro “We The Best – Sail”

Next up, we have an Air Jordan 5 that was released in collaboration with DJ Khaled. This sneaker features vibrant colors with a sail leather upper. “We The Best” is featured on the heel in gold stitching. Thanks to Stadium Goods’ 15% Off Sale, this pair is as cheap as it’s ever been. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Jordan Air Ship PE SP “Team Orange”

The Jordan Air Ship is not a sneaker that is on the main stage, yet. This retro basketball sneaker was worn by a young Michael Jordan and therefore represents the hunger that he attacked every game with. This pair features a white and orange combination that is classic and clean. You can purchase a pair now, on Stadium Goods, for just over $100! (Image via Stadium Goods)

Nike Dunk Low “Florida A&M”

Calling all Florida A&M fans, this pair is for you. Adorned with different branding this pair features specific details that only fans will understand. Dressed in a clean orange and green colorway, this vibrant sneaker is perfect for the upcoming college football season. And because of Stadium Goods’ 15% Off Sale, you can save a few bucks purchasing them. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Nike Vomero 5 “Wheat Grass”

Next up, is the Nike Vomero 5. This sneaker features various shades of tan and brown in a cohesive color scheme. The silhouette is more of a running sneaker, but of course can be worn on casual occasions. An orange Nike Swoosh adds a small pop of color and the Zoom cushioned sole allows for maximum comfort in this pair. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Adidas Campus “Bodega x Beams”

The Adidas Campus is a fantastic and underappreciated model, that you can now purchase for less than $100 thanks to Stadium Goods’ 15% Off Sale. This pair in particular is a collaboration with two streetwear retailers, Bodega and Beams. The sneaker features a hairy suede upper, meant to resemble old-school Ivy League aesthetics. This pair is simple, comfortable, and definitely stylish. (Image via Stadium Goods)

New Balance 990 V3 “Made In USA – Teddy Santis – Marblehead”

Finally, the New Balance 990 V3. New Balance has taken off in the past year, and now you can purchase a pair at a discounted price! This pair in particular features muted tones of grey, sail, and brown in a cohesive casual sneaker. New Balance branding can be found all over, and hairy suede overlays create an interesting texture to the outside. Overall, this pair is definitely one to check out this weekend. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Let us know which of these sneakers you will be purchasing thanks to Stadium Goods' 15% Off Sale this weekend in the comments below!