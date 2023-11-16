Five Best “Chicago” Air Jordans On Stadium Goods

Step into the legendary legacy of Michael Jordan with our guide to the Five Best "Chicago" Air Jordans available on Stadium Goods. From the iconic Bulls color scheme to the timeless design, each pair tells a story of basketball greatness. Explore the rich history and unparalleled style that define these classic sneakers, showcasing the Windy City's influence on the world of sneaker culture at Stadium Goods.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Chicago Lost and Found"

Image via Stadium Goods

In 1985, they first brought out the OG Air Jordan 1 Chicago colorway. They didn't bring the shoe back much after that, but 2022 is changing that. This time, Jordan gave it a vintage vibe with pre-yellowed accents and cracked leather uppers. It's like they made it look worn and old on purpose. Now, it's here with that classic style, showing off a bit of history.

WMNS Air Jordan 1 Rebel XX OG "Chicago"

Image via Stadium Goods

Next, we have a bit of a different Jordan 1 silhouette. This WMNN AJ1 iteration features the iconic red, black, and white color scheme, but with a bit of a twist. The lacing system wraps around the top of the sneaker, creating a pretty interesting sneaker. This pair is available, right now, on Stadium Goods.

Air Jordan 1 KO "Chicago"

Image via Stadium Goods

The AJ1 KO is another iteration of the AJ1, this time in a more cost-effective way. Reimagining the 1985 classic, this particular pair boasts timeless Bulls colors and a durable canvas upper. Now available, this iconic silhouette merges heritage and style. Don't miss your chance to own a piece of the legend on Stadium Goods today.

Nike Dunk Low Retro EMB "Chicago Bulls"

Image via Stadium Goods

This Nike Dunk Low celebrates the 75th anniversary of the NBA in the iconic black, red, and white color scheme. Featuring a red sole, a white midsole, and a black Nike Swoosh this pair dons the Windy City colorway perfectly. Special NBA branding is found on the tongue, and Nike branding is also on the heels.

Air Jordan 13 Retro "Chicago"

Image via Stadium Goods

To close out this list, savor the Air Jordan 13 Retro "Chicago." With its bold red and white design, holographic cat eye, and iconic sole, it's a standout in MJ's lineage. Now, you can secure this piece of basketball history at Stadium Goods, where authenticity meets style for sneaker enthusiasts and collectors alike.

In the comments section below, let us know which of these shoes are your favorite.

This post contains affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy here