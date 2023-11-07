7 Sneakers That You May Have Missed Out On

In the ever-changing world of sneaker fashion, we often miss out on some amazing shoes. This article will introduce you to seven fantastic sneakers that you might not have noticed. These include lesser-known modern styles and old classics you might have overlooked, so get ready to explore a diverse selection of footwear that deserves a second look.

Air Jordan 4 Retro SB "Pine Green"

Image via Stadium Goods

If you are a big Nike SB fan, then these kicks are certainly going to fill you with some joy. The SB look works very well with the Air Jordan 4 silhouette, and as you can see, there is a bit of a material shift here. A clean colorway for a clean sneaker, and it may have slipped under your radar!

Air Jordan 3 "White Cement Reimagined 2023"

Image via Stadium Goods

Any sneaker with the word “cement” in the colorway, but this one was kept a bit more lowkey. The AJ3 wears this beautiful combination of white and red with black and grey details perfectly. A sail midsole gives the sneakers an aged finish. Check this pair out today!

New Balance 990 V6 x Action Bronson “Lapis Lazuli"

Image via Stadium Goods

The New Balance 990V6 X Action Bronson "Lapis Lazuli" features a colorway comprising shades of blue and tan. The body of the sneaker is made up of suede, leather, and mesh. All 3 materials are slightly different shades of blue, breaking the sneaker up. If you’re not a fan of Action Bronson, you may have missed this performance sneaker in a cool blue color scheme.

Air Jordan 3 x J Balvin

Image via Stadium Goods

Again, if you aren’t up on the latest J Balvin news, you might not even know about this big collaboration. On the heel and sides, the sneaker features a sunset gradient effect, meant to symbolize the sunsets in Medellín, J Balvin’s hometown. Overall, this is a clean sneaker with a minimal but vibrant pop of color and it’s available for purchase right now.

Air Jordan 1 Low OG WMNS x Travis Scott “Olive"

Image via Stadium Goods

It’s hard to believe that a Travis Scott x Jordan sneaker could miss mainstream news, but this pair managed to do it. This WMNS-exclusive sneaker features earthy tones of olive green and an aged midsole, with white and black base colors on the uppers.

New Balance 991 Made In UK x JJJJound “Cobblestone"

Image via Stadium Goods

JJJJound is a creative studio from Montreal that is making some very big waves right now. One of the brands that love working with JJJJound is none other than New Balance. Over the past couple of years, New Balance has seen a huge resurgence. These sneakers haven't been incredibly popular, but they feature quality materials and a great colorway.

ASICS GT-2160 x Kith “Scarab"

Image via Stadium Goods

A Kith and Asics collaboration isn’t on the same level as a Jordan sneaker, but this pair shouldn’t be overlooked. This performance sneaker features a clean colorway that combines cream and silver with dark green accents. Again, this pair is available for purchase right now and we suggest you take a look!

Let us know which of these shoes are your favorite, in the comments section down below.

