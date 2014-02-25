For those of you still unfamiliar, meet Action Bronson, government name Arian Asllani, a 29-year-old chef-turned-rapper of Albanian descent. The 5’8, 300lb native of Flushing, Queens, New York City is a father of two, a friend ofSaved by the Bell’s Mr. Belding and a former chef for the New York Mets. Having enlisted in the rap game not three years ago after an injury in the kitchen, he’s one of the most intriguing rappers to emerge on the scene in quite some time, and is becoming an increasingly beloved presence in hip-hop.

After a slew of independent releases backed by labels such as Fool’s Gold and Fine Fabric Delegates, Bronson signed a deal with Vice Records (a Warner Brothers imprint that also backs the Black Lips and Snoop Lion) in 2013, also coming under Paul Rosenburg's Goliath Artists management, home to Eminem, Cypress Hill and The Alchemist.

Most recently, Action dropped the sequel to his 2013 mixtape Blue Chips with Party Supplies (both were critically acclaimed). His major label debut with Vice / Warner Bros. Records is slated to drop in 2014, and he's looking to get fellow Queens natives Nas, Mobb Deep and Kool G Rap involved.

Stay tuned, folks, and hit up actionbronson.com for more details.