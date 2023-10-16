The Ultimate Sneaker Gift Guide

With the Holidays coming very soon, it is important to consult a sneaker gift guide if you have a sneakerhead in your life. Not everyone has an encyclopedic knowledge of shoes, and that is okay. However, if you fall into that category, we have you covered. Today, we are bringing you 10 sneakers that you should consider getting for that someone special in your life.

Air Jordan 1 High WMNS "Satin Bred"

Firstly, we have a women's Air Jordan 1. Overall, this is the perfect shoe to start off the sneaker gift guide. The "Bred" colorway is iconic as it pertains to Jumpman and with satin materials, these are very cool. If you are someone who likes something other than leather, then you may just want these for your collection. It also pays homage to a classic, which helps.

Air Jordan 3 "J Balvin"

The J. Balvin" Air Jordan 3 has proven to be one of the best releases of the entire year. Overall, people have been loving this shoe. From the beige upper to the sunset and sunrise gradient on the midsole, this is a gorgeous shoe. It is one that pays homage to Balvin and his cultural background. If you like the Jordan 3, then this is going to be a shoe you want for the collection.

Adidas Samba OG "White/Black"

Overall, you can truly never go wrong with an Adidas Samba. This is a great shoe, even if it is a tad bit basic. The silhouette has been having a huge resurgence, very much in the same vein as the Nike Dunk Low. Regardless, the white and black colorway is an Adidas staple. If your loved one prefers something more lowkey and traditional, these are the way to go.

Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Pine Green"

One of the best collaborations we have seen in a while has been the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 collection. The "Pine Green" colorway is particularly dope. From the white upper to the green highlights to the grey suede and even the gum outsole, this is a must-have. Any time you have two iconic imprints within Nike team up, you know you are in for something special.

Asics Gel-Kayano 14 "Metallic Plum"

Subsequently, we have a shoe that is going to shake up the trend a bit. Asics has always made great running shoes, and the Gel-Kayano 14 is absolutely no different. We particularly love this "Metallic Plum" color scheme which has a silver glow as well as some beige among other neutral tones. It is the perfect dad shoe that will fit a wide range of aesthetics.

New Balance 990v6 "Grey"

You can't talk about dad shoes without bringing a New Balance into the mix. One of the best ones out there would be the New Balance 990V6. It is a welcomed addition to our guide and one that bears an awesome neutral "Grey" colorway. Sure, these aren't going to be flashy, but they aren't supposed to be. Instead, this is a shoe that a lot of sneakerheads will love to wear casually.

Nike Dunk Low WMNS "Cacao Wow"

Our sneaker gift guide continues with another women's offering. This time, we have the Nike Dunk Low "Cacao Wow." Overall, this is a shoe that is very easy to like. The Dunk Low is already amazing. However, with a white and brown base, there is no doubt these are perfect for the Fall and Winter months. Additionally, how can you dislike that name?

Air Jordan 3 "White Cement Reimagined"

At this point, the Air Jordan 3 "White Cement Reimagined" has to be one of the most talked-about shoes on this website. There is a very good reason for that. This shoe is just incredible in every way. It pays homage to a classic and overall, it has some truly amazing aesthetics. From the white upper to the black highlights and hits of red, this shoe will bring back memories.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low WMNS "Olive"

The penultimate sneaker on our gift guide is an amazing collaboration between Travis Scott and Jordan Brand. In fact, this was the first women's sneaker that Scott ever came out with. Overall, it was a banger thanks to the olive tones and backward swoosh. This is just an incredibly sharp sneaker and is the perfect addition to any collection.

New Balance 550 "White Red"

Lastly, we have the New Balance 550 in "White Red." The New Balance 550 has become one of the most popular silhouettes out there in recent years. This white, black, and red colorway is simply iconic and there is a reason why so many love it. If you love New Balance and you want something simple yet flashy, then this is more than a great option.

Let us know which of these kicks in our sneaker gift guide is your favorite, in the comments section down below.

