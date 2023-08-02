Air Jordan 1 MM High “Royal Toe” Revealed

Overall, the Air Jordan 1 is one of the greatest sneakers ever made. Ultimately, this is a statement we repeat a lot. However, it absolutely does bear repeating. At the end of the day, this is a shoe that will forever be remembered. It is a sneaker that lives in infamy, and fans of this shoe will always love it. If you are a sneakerhead, you have to have at least a couple of colorways in your closet. Otherwise, you should absolutely have your sneakerhead card revoked.

Jumpman is always looking to innovate with the Air Jordan 1. Consequently, it should come as no surprise that they are going to release a new variation of the silhouette. The Air Jordan 1 MM High is a model for women that includes multiple layers, a padded, tongue, and some unique aesthetics that make the Jordan 1 more maximalist. Below, you can find one of the new colorways, simply dubbed “Royal Toe.”

“Royal Toe” Air Jordan 1 MM High

Firstly, this shoe has a white base to it, although there are some black overlays at the toe box and the cuff. Secondly, there is some gorgeous royal blue on the toe box, the Nike swoosh, the cuff, and even the outsole. The laces and tongue here are white, which puts the final touches on the infamous Royal motif. When you put these elements together, you get a shoe that is going to make an impression.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, this sneaker is going to be dropping during the Holiday season. Moreover, the price of this shoe is going to be $155 USD. For now, however, there is no exact release date, although we’re sure that will change in a few months. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

