Air Jordan 1 MM High “Desert Orange” Officially Revealed

BYBen Atkinson84 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
SneakerHeader.001
Image via Nike
A vibrant array of oranges for this fall.

The Air Jordan 1 MM High is set to release in a striking "Desert Orange" colorway. This upcoming pair features a white base, providing a clean and classic look. Different shades of orange overlay the white, creating a vibrant and eye-catching design. The mix of colors adds depth and contrast to the shoe, making it stand out. The shoe is constructed from a combination of tumbled leather and canvas-like materials. This blend not only enhances durability but also adds a unique texture to the design.

The Air Jordan 1 MM High "Desert Orange" maintains the iconic silhouette that fans love. Its high-top design offers excellent ankle support, making it perfect for both casual wear and athletic activities. The padded collar and cushioned insole ensure all-day comfort. This release is highly anticipated by sneaker enthusiasts. The "Desert Orange" colorway brings a fresh and bold twist to a classic model. Whether you're a longtime Air Jordan fan or new to the sneaker game, this pair is a must-have. Keep an eye out for the Air Jordan 1 MM High "Desert Orange."

Read More: Nike Air Force 1 Low x Comme des Garçons Coming Soon: New Images Revealed

"Desert Orange" Air Jordan 1 MM High

Image via Nike

These sneakers showcase a sleek design, highlighting an orange rubber sole paired with a sail midsole. Further, the uppers are crafted from white leather, complemented byorange leather overlays. Also, completing the look is an orange leather Swoosh. The iconic Air Jordan wings logo is prominently displayed in white on the sides.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 MM High “Desert Orange” will be released sometime this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $155 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

Read More: Nike SB Dunk Low “Dark Smoke Grey” Surfaces Online: New Images

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
Air-Jordan-1-High-Zoom-CMFT-2-Royal-Pulse-Alpha-Orange-DV1307-184SneakersAir Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 “Royal Pulse/Alpha Orange” Drop1383
Air-Jordan-1-MM-High-Pure-Platinum-Coconut-Milk-FB9891-100-Release-Date-4SneakersAir Jordan 1 MM High “Coconut Milk” Coming Soon851
SneakerHeader.001SneakersAir Jordan 1 Low “Psychic Purple” Coming Soon: New Images Revealed1062
Air-Jordan-1-High-MM-Jade-Smoke-Legend-Sand-FB9891-104-4SneakersAir Jordan 1 High MM “Jade Smoke” Release Details Revealed1187