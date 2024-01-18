Air Jordan 1 MM High Drops In Gorgeous "Sport Red" Colorway: Photos

If you have been paying attention to the sneaker news cycle, you have probably seen the Air Jordan 1 MM High. Overall, this is meant to be a new model for all of the women sneakerheads out there. Throughout the last few years, Nike has done a great job of delivering more shoes for women. Moreover, Jumpman has been a large part of this effort. It has been incredible to see, and it seems as though the innovation never truly stops. This means new colorways are always been shown off to the consumers.

When it comes to colorways for women, there are two routes that Jumpman can take. Firstly, they can come through with traditionally feminine color schemes like pink, purple, etc. Secondly, they can deliver the same colorways they would give to the men, which are essentially unisex. The colorway below is simply called "Sport Red," and it definitely hits. After all, when you combine red, black, and white on a Jordan, you are typically blessed with some impeccable results.

"Sport Red" Air Jordan 1 MM High

Image via Nike

Firstly, this shoe has a red toe box which is supported by a black base around it. Secondly, we have white on the side panels and the midsole. As for the overlays, those are mostly red, as is the Nike swoosh and the laces. Lastly, some more black can be found going up alongside of the laces, and even the tongue.

More Photos

If you are in the market for some brand-new shoes and are interested in these, you can get them right now over at Nike.com. Furthermore, they are going to be sold in a plethora of women's sizes for $155 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on the biggest releases from your favorite brand.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

